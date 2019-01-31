9pm weather 0129

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
MU campus, UM Systems offices to have delayed start Thursday
MU campus, UM Systems offices to have delayed start Thursday
COLUMBIA - The MU campus will start operations at 10 A.M. Thursday. According to an electronic alert to employees and students, only "situationally-critical" workers are to report earlier. Campus...
House bill would add medical alerts to IDs
House bill would add medical alerts to IDs
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of...
Cold weather causes shelter space to be in high demand
Cold weather causes shelter space to be in high demand
COLUMBIA - Warming centers and shelters in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Missouri River Regional Library expands delivery service
Missouri River Regional Library expands delivery service
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri River Regional Library announced the expansion of its homebound delivery service on Thursday. MRRL Friends members can volunteer to help deliver chosen books, music...
"Boy Scouts" open to everyone starting February 1st
"Boy Scouts" open to everyone starting February 1st
COLUMBIA - The Boy Scouts of America will lose...
MU campus, UM Systems offices to have delayed start Thursday
MU campus, UM Systems offices to have delayed start Thursday
COLUMBIA - The MU campus will start operations...
House bill would add medical alerts to IDs
House bill would add medical alerts to IDs
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of...
Cold weather causes shelter space to be in high demand
Cold weather causes shelter space to be in high demand
COLUMBIA - Warming centers and shelters in...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Missouri men's basketball looks to avoid third conference loss against Auburn
Missouri men's basketball looks to avoid third conference loss against Auburn
AUBURN - The Missouri men’s basketball team will hit the floor against Auburn on Wednesday night. Missouri has struggled recently in its matchups against other SEC foes. Saturday, No. 19 LSU...
Missouri baseball's Misner named preseason All-American for the second time
Missouri baseball's Misner named preseason All-American for the second time
COLUMBIA - The start of the 2019 Missouri...
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 1-27-18
KOMU 8 Sports Podcast 1-27-18
...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
9pm weather 0129
Share: