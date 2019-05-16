Facebook
Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
COLUMBIA - An affidavit filed in a drug trafficking case is providing new details on the 2017 death of Augustus Roberts at a home in Columbia's affluent Old Hawthorne subdivision. In the document...
UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBIA - A crash on I-70 has left one...
Parents say Xanax distributed at Boonville High; upset with school's actions
BOONVILLE - While multiple parents say a...
News
Two MU students compete in the battle of the baristas
COLUMBIA- Two MU students held a practice barista competition today at the Memorial Union location on the campus. The practice was in preparation of a contest being held by Starbucks on Friday....
House bill against Grain Belt Express' eminent domain meets new opposition
JEFFERSON CITY - In order to prevent the use...
Abortion bill gives tax credit for pregnancy help centers
JEFFERSON CITY - A section in House Bill 126 ...
Old Hawthorne killing linked to high-grade pot trafficking operation
COLUMBIA - An affidavit filed in a drug...
UPDATE: Crash on I-70 leaves one in critical condition
COLUMBIA - A crash on I-70 has left one...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Lincoln Football coach resigns
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University head football coach Steven Smith resigned Wednesday, the school announced. In two seasons, Smith led the Blue Tigers to a 4-17 record. Offensive coordinator for...
Sharks win in overtime
ST. LOUIS - The San Jose Sharks edged the St....
Rock Bridge wins district title
COLUMBIA - The Rock Bridge Bruins won a...
