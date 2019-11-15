Facebook
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
Second vaping-related death reported in Missouri
Second vaping-related death reported in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday state...
Missouri college student charged in classmates death
Missouri college student charged in classmates death
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A student at the...
Columbia holds ribbon-cutting on new sports complex
Columbia holds ribbon-cutting on new sports complex
COLUMBIA - The city held a ribbon-cutting...
UPDATE: Missouri woman charged after husband's body found in freezer
UPDATE: Missouri woman charged after husband's body found in freezer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Columbia College hits century mark against Baptist Bible 105-65
Columbia College hits century mark against Baptist Bible 105-65
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars bounced back in a big way Thursday night against the Bible Baptist Patriots after a loss to Missouri Valley on Tuesday. The Cougars would only lead by 15 at...
Columbia College wins AMC women's championship against Missouri Baptist 2-0
Columbia College wins AMC women's championship against Missouri Baptist 2-0
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Cougars hosted the...
Mizzou women's basketball drops game at home
Mizzou women's basketball drops game at home
COLUMBIA - Northern Iowa will remain...
