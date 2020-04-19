a block 2.29

Related Story

COLUMBIA - Today on U_News @ 11, we talked live about the deadly storms that swept through southwest Missouri. we showed you images from the Branson music theatres damaged in the tornado and we also shared the $12 Million dollar pricetag MU will pay to leave the Big 12.  You can watch U_News Monday - Friday at 11:00 am.  If you're not near a TV, you can watch it here www.komu.com/streaming-newscast 

News

U_News in Review - Feb. 29
U_News in Review - Feb. 29
COLUMBIA - Today on U_News @ 11, we talked live about the deadly storms that swept through southwest Missouri. we... More >>
8 years ago Wednesday, February 29 2012 Feb 29, 2012 Wednesday, February 29, 2012 11:55:00 AM CST February 29, 2012