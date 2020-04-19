a block 2.29

COLUMBIA - Today on U_News @ 11, we talked live about the deadly storms that swept through southwest Missouri. we showed you images from the Branson music theatres damaged in the tornado and we also shared the $12 Million dollar pricetag MU will pay to leave the Big 12. You can watch U_News Monday - Friday at 11:00 am. If you're not near a TV, you can watch it here www.komu.com/streaming-newscast