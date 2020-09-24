A Centralia mom battles maternal depression through counseling

Facebook
Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon. The order comes as a precautionary measure in response to...
Columbia police partner with lab company for 2019 Baby Doe case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Police investigate armed robbery at Passions Adult Boutique, suspect at large
COLUMBIA- Columbia police were dispatched to...
Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon. The order comes as a precautionary measure in response to...
President Choi pleased with MU COVID-19 response, no plans to move online
COLUMBIA - At Thursday's UM System Board of...
Columbia police partner with lab company for 2019 Baby Doe case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is...
Missouri releases revised guidlines for long-term care facilities
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health...
Local officials say COVID-19 testing demand is down
COLUMBIA - Columbia and Boone County Public...
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running unopposed for the Howard County coroner's position, Frank Flaspohler faces new opposition this year — one that's supported by the family of...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
Weather
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado are the main states that have seen extremely large wildfires in 2020. These fires began in July and August and quickly started to...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to...
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued...
Sports
Royals outfielder Alex Gordon to retire after season
(AP)- Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon says he will retire after the season. The player who spent his entire 14-year career with Kansas City made the announcement Thursday. Gordon was a...
Seating changes at Faurot Field
COLUMBIA – College football...
Coach Drinkwitz shares inactives for Saturday's game
COLUMBIA - Missouri Head Football Coach Eli...
