A Check on How Charities Are Spending Your Money

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News set out to discover which charities in Mid-Missouri are spending your donations on services, and which ones are spending that money on something else. The investigation looked at data from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and charity watchdog website Charity Navigator.

The BBB requires charities to meet 20 different criteria to become an accredited charity. This includes requiring that a charity spend at least 65 percent of its total expenses on program activities and no more than 35 percent of related contributions on fundraising.

"We want charities to be transparent. We want folks to be able to know when they make donations that it's going to the charity. They know exactly how it's going to be spent. We want to foster trust between these charities and individuals," BBB Regional Director Mike Harrison said.

Charity watchdog website Charity Navigator ranks charities on a star and numerical rating system. The ratings are based on a charity's financial performance, accountability and transparency. Extended breakdowns of each of these categories is available on the Charity Navigator website for each of the charities listed in KOMU's report.

These three local charities ranked in the highest in terms of donations spent on programs and services, transparency and accountability.

The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 98 percent

Stars: 4/4

Rating: 63.37 out of 70

Source: Charity Navigator

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

According to the BBB audit of the Food Bank's financial statements of the 2012 fiscal year, the Food Bank's total expenses were spent on:



Programs: $47,374,476

Fund Raising: $1,508,102

Administrative: $269,584

Total Expenses: $49,152,162

Here's a breakdown of how the program expenses were spent:

Children's Program: $631,863

Food Pantry: $229,274

Food Distribution: $46,513,339

____________________

Total Program Expenses: $47,374,476

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri had a total income of $50,813,403 for 2012. $44,562,087 of that came from food donations and another $5,557,535 came from other donations, fund raising and grants.

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 95 percent

Stars: 4/4

Rating: 61.29 out of 70

Source: Charity Navigator

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

According to the BBB audit of the MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries' financial statements of the 2010 fiscal year, Goodwill's total expenses were spent on:

Program Expenses: $97,682,240

Fund raising expenses: $1,683,272

Administrative expenses: $5,239,650

Total Expenses: $104,605,162

Here's a breakdown of program spending:

Stores and Salvage: $73,382,491

Employment and Training: $15,629,488

Contract Services: $6,352,895

Other: $1,648,470

Sheltered Workshop: $668,896

Total Program Expenses: $97,682,240

MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries had a total income of $110,529,306 for 2010. $43,678,629 of that came from store and salvage sales.

Concerns of Police Survivors (Camdenton, Mo.)

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 87 percent

Stars: 4/4

Rating: 63.99 out of 70

Source: Charity Navigator

Still in review process with Better Business Bureau

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

The following charities are spending less than 13 percent of donations on the programs and services they provide. They are not based in mid-Missouri, but they solicit donations in the state. Each of the following charities also made the Missouri attorney general's 15 Worst Charities List put out in 2010.

Cancer Survivors' Fund

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 7 percent

Stars: 0/4

Rating: 15.27 out of 70

Source: Charity Navigator

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

According to Charity Navigator's audit of the Cancer Survivors' Fund for the 2013 year, the organization's funds were spent on:

Program Expenses: $99,309

Administrative Expenses: $32,916

Fundraising Expenses: $1,260,139

Total Expenses: $1,392,364

The group's total revenue for the fiscal year end 2013 was $1,395,693.

The BBB does not have a report on the Cancer Survivors' Fund.

Firefighters Charitable Foundation

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 7 percent

Stars: 0/4

Rating: 19.37 out of 70

On Charity Navigator's list of Top 10 Consistently Low-Rated Charities

Source: Charity Navigator

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

According to Charity Navigator's audit of the Firefighters Charitable Foundation for the 2012 fiscal year, the organization's funds were spent on:

Program Expenses: $533,711

Administrative Expenses: $395,768

Fundraising Expenses: $6,678,453

Total Expenses: $7,607,932

The group's total revenue for fiscal year end 2012 was $7,600,411.

The BBB does not have a report on the Firefighters Charitable Foundation.

Wishing Well Foundation

Percent of budget spent on programs and services it provides: 12.4 percent

Stars: 0/4

Rating: 2.93 out of 70

Source: Charity Navigator

(Graphic courtesy of Charity Navigator)

According to Charity Navigator's audit of the Wishing Well Foundation for the 2012 fiscal year, the organization's funds were spent on:

Program Expenses: $143,526

Administrative Expenses: $88,387

Fundraising Expenses: $920,167

Total Expenses: $1,152,080

The group's total revenue for fiscal year end 2012 was $1,145,257.

The BBB does not have a report on the Wishing Well Foundation.

For each of the three above charities the BBB has this posted on its website: "This charitable organization either has not responded to written BBB requests for information or has declined to be evaluated in relation to BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Charity participation in BBB review is voluntary. However, without the requested information, it is not possible to determine whether this charity adheres to all of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability."

To research charities not listed in this report, check out the Missouri Attorney General's Check a Charity website, the BBB Charity Search page or Charity Navigator.

(Graphics used in this report are correct as of May 14, 2014, but update periodically on the Charity Navigator website.)