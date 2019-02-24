A Smile Goes A Long Way

COLUMBIA - Jaiden Smith wants to play running back when he grows up. Before the Missouri spring game, Jaiden and other members of the boys and girls club took to Faurot Field on a cloudy morning to learn skills from Missouri players like running back kenidal lawrence.

Lawrence had fun with kids saying, "we took these guys through cut in drills and jumping over some defender drills and knocking down the defenders, so that was probably our favorite drill...would you say? yeah."

Before each new drill, Jaiden and his friends huddled up with players for a cheer, "count down from three to one and then say swag and slide out."

The tigers taught the kids more than just how to toss a pigskin. Kendial added some extra knowledge, "we taught him how to keep competing and just run as fast and give it their all, so i mean we taught them more than just football today."

The college athletes enjoyed their morning as much or even more than the kids. Players were having fun and Kendial Lawrence was making the most of it, "these guys, they love their Mizzou Tigers. They try to come to every game they can, they give us all the support they can. It really means a lot, just going out here and giving back to these guys."

The favorite part for jaiden was simple, "just hanging out with the team."

The smiles from Jaiden and his friends set the scene for the eventful spring game, which included a fashion show of the new jerseys during halftime.