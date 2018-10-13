JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House of Representatives was poised to pass a bill Thursday intended to study the cost to consumers of proposed health insurance mandates for oral anticancer medication, eating disorders and infertility treatment.

Rep. Andrew Koenig, R-St. Louis County, proposed an amendment Wednesday that would require doctors who practice abortion procedures to buy $1 to 3 million in malpractice insurance. If a doctor does not comply, he or she could be charged with a class D felonyIf an abortion does go wrong. Also if a doctor performs an abortion and the fetus survives the doctor is responsible for the child for 21 years.

"I want that protection there. This bill was dealing with insurance so I thought it fit underneath the title," Koenig said.

On the house floor, Rep. Tishaura Jones, D-St. Louis, called the amendment "shameful," saying it did not support the focus on the bill.

Jones also added, "Healthcare providers who perform abortions are subject to increased insurance versus any other physician. Doctors are simply going to choose not to do it."