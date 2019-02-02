Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being exclusively offered to boys, the Boy Scout program opened its doors to girls today. With the new announcement, the program changed its name - from...
NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
NCAA sanctions could affect local businesses
COLUMBIA - The penalties the University of...
Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Education officials are...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
St. Louis Police chief fires back at circuit attorney's criticism in Russian roulette killing
ST. LOUIS (CNN) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner John Hayden angrily denounced criticism of the investigation into a fatal game of Russian roulette involving two officers as...
Mexico shooting leaves one dead, three teenage suspects at large
Mexico shooting leaves one dead, three teenage suspects at large
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department...
Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
Sheriff: DWI suspect collides with Belle-Bland school bus
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's deputies...
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
Historic ribbon-cutting signifies girls joining Scouts BSA
COLUMBIA - After more than 100 years of being...
Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
Virginia governor's yearbook page shows 2 people in blackface, KKK garb
(CNN) -- A medical...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real phenomenon was turned into a buzzword in 2014 and has since been used out of context on the regular. The polar vortex is real, but it can’t...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
UPDATE: Dry air wins out; windy and cold Saturday
FINAL UPDATE COLUMBIA - Drier air has actively...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Vandy Rally for Rhyan Preview
Vandy Rally for Rhyan Preview
COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, February 2nd, 2019 in the annual Rally for Rhyan game. The Tigers are undefeated in the Rally for...
Former Mizzou athletes react to NCAA sanctions
Former Mizzou athletes react to NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou athletes are reacting...
NCAA penalizes Mizzou for tutor violations, AD Sterk promises appeal
NCAA penalizes Mizzou for tutor violations, AD Sterk promises appeal
COLUMBIA – Mizzou Athletic Director Jim...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
Template \templates\viewvideo\default_newreplay.cfm not found. Please choose a valid template file.