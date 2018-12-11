Accident Involving School Bus Injures Two

BOONE COUNTY - An accident near Route Z in Boone County Thursday morning injured two. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car ran into the back of a First Student school bus on its way to Cedar Ridge Elementary School.

Grant Johnson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the sun obstructed the drivers view and caused her to run into the back of the bus. The driver and a passenger went to a hospital with minor injuries. No one on the bus was injured.

Michelle Bias, a Cedar Ridge parent, said the school did not inform parents of the accident.

"The school didn't tell us there was a wreck and my son had no way to get to school so I had to get off work to bring him," Bias said.

Cedar Ridge principal Angie Chandler said she informed families of kids on the bus at the time of the accident immediately. Chandler said she doesn't know First Student's routes so she couldn't inform parents of children not yet picked up.

Michelle Baumstark, Community Relations Director for Columbia Public Schools, said it is policy to send out text message and email alerts to parents as soon as accidents occur. Baumstark said the alerts were sent out this morning to all parents on the bus route.