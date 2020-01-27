Acro-Cats
COLUMBIA - Hazel Kinder's Lighthouse Theater welcomed some four-legged friends Sunday evening.
The Acro-Cat performing troupe traveled all the way from Chicago to show off their "purr-fect" tricks.
The cats rode skateboards, walked the high wire and literally jumped through hoops for their trainer, Samantha Martin.
But the Acro-Cats don't just entertain. They also educate the public on how to rescue, train and adopt cats.
There will be two more performances at the Hazel Kinder's Lighthouse Theater Tuesday.
