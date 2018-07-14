Afghanistan Veteran Gets "Smart Home" in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - On this Veteran's Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is giving two "smart homes" to war heroes. Corporal Tyler Huffman is the hero honored Monday and is a paraplegic.
While serving in Afghanistan, Corporal Huffman was shot twice in the chest and left paralyzed.
Monday, he is presented with a smart home that he will move into with his wife and son.
The home has many features including:
- Pocket doors that open and close easily for wheelchair movement
- Electric kitchen cabinets that lower with the touch of a button
- Remote controlled shower that has presets for temperature
- Complete security system with motion, window, and glass breakage sensors.
The smart home technology is on display at 1:30 Monday afternoon at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
