After 2011 Blowout Loss, Rock Bridge Looking for Win at Jeff City

Rock Bridge is 5-3. Jefferson City is 6-2. Both squads have lost this season to Kansas City-based Rockhurst and mid-Missouri rival Hickman.

But last year, Jefferson City smacked Rock Bridge 31-14. The Bruins will try to make that a one-time deal Friday as the two square off in Jefferson City in the Friday Night Fever Game of the Week.

The Jays are coming off a 16-6 road loss to Rockhurst while the Bruins are fresh off a 28-21 home victory over Liberty.

In 2011, Jefferson City went 8-2 but failed to make the playoffs after Hickman pulled off an improbable upset when the two played in the final regular-season game, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune. Rock Bridge finished the season 7-4 after losing in the first round of the playoffs to Rockhurst.

  • WHAT's IN THE VIDEO: KOMU 8's Eric Blumberg talks to Rock Bridge head coach A.J. Ofodile before the game

6 years ago Friday, October 19 2012 Oct 19, 2012 Friday, October 19, 2012 2:43:00 PM CDT October 19, 2012