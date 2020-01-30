alexa news am

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Police arrest 25 people after long-term drug sale investigation
Police arrest 25 people after long-term drug sale investigation
BOONVILLE - Sheriffs offices from multiple counties arrested 25 people in Cooper County for various drug offenses after a long-term investigation, police said in a press release. Officers found...
Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say "we think it's worth it"
Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say "we think it's worth it"
SOUTH BEACH - Some fans were still looking for...
Labor union leader of killed construction worker speaks out
Labor union leader of killed construction worker speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Laborer's International...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Chiefs fans confident the Lombardi trophy is headed back to KC
Chiefs fans confident the Lombardi trophy is headed back to KC
MIAMI - Super Bowl LIV is four days away, and Chiefs fans are swarming the city of Miami ready to put the championship drought to rest. "Kansas City hasn't been to a Super Bowl in 50 years, so...
Police arrest 25 people after long-term drug sale investigation
Police arrest 25 people after long-term drug sale investigation
BOONVILLE - Sheriffs offices from multiple...
Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say "we think it's worth it"
Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say "we think it's worth it"
SOUTH BEACH - Some fans were still looking for...
Labor union leader of killed construction worker speaks out
Labor union leader of killed construction worker speaks out
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Laborer's International...
Local businesses expect increase for Super Bowl
Local businesses expect increase for Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - Super Bowl Sunday is already...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chiefs fans confident the Lombardi trophy is headed back to KC
Chiefs fans confident the Lombardi trophy is headed back to KC
MIAMI - Super Bowl LIV is four days away, and Chiefs fans are swarming the city of Miami ready to put the championship drought to rest. "Kansas City hasn't been to a Super Bowl in 50 years, so...
Missouri capitol to shine red for Super Bowl-bound Chiefs
Missouri capitol to shine red for Super Bowl-bound Chiefs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The capitol dome...
Chiefs GM Brett Veach Overlooked but Not Underappreciated
Chiefs GM Brett Veach Overlooked but Not Underappreciated
MIAMI — Brett Veach stands to the side...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
alexa news am
Share: