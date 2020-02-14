alexa news am 0212

Facebook
MU student charged with raping woman in January
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the University of Missouri on Thursday on suspicion of rape. Prosecutors have charged Giovanni Hawver, 21, with rape and sodomy after an incident in late...
Maries County Sheriff's Office arrest man for August arson
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Travers Jr., of...
MU Health Care hires several former Pinnacle providers
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and the MU School of...
Last-minute Valentine's gifts mean help for students in need
COLUMBIA – For employees who are scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s gift, Veterans United has come up with a solution. “We started this program four or five years ago as a...
MU student charged with raping woman in January
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the...
Keeping your teen moving may reduce risk of depression
(CNN) -- Science shows moderate to vigorous...
Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
KANSAS CITY — The mayor of Kansas City...
Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the seventh snow day...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the end of the week. WEDNESDAY PRECIPITATION Snow will...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Sanford records first career hat trick, Blues fall to Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS, NV - The St. Louis Blues fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime on Thursday, 6-5. The game got off to a fast start with two goals in the first two minutes. The Blues win was...
Columbia College Men blow out the Spartans
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
No. 15 ranked Columbia College defeats MBU
COLUMBIA, MO - The 15th ranked Columbia...
