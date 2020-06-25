alexa news noon

Facebook
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 500 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19...
Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report...
More young people contracting COVID-19 in Boone County
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Young people in Boone...
MU, UM system announce leadership changes
COLUMBIA — MU and UM system leadership announced in an email Thursday several changes to University leadership. The changes include: • Beth Chancellor, named MU’s permanent Chief...
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 500 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
Progress made on MU diversity efforts, report says, but further steps needed
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - A new report...
Columbia bar owner voices concerns with transparency in businesses
COLUMBIA - Shotbar owner Ben Monsees...
More young people contracting COVID-19 in Boone County
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - Young people in Boone...
TARGET 8: Previous infection, safety issues at Columbia care facility
COLUMBIA -- State regulators found a number of a serious deficiencies during the most recent inspection of Columbia care facility, Columbia Post Acute. On Monday, Columbia Post Acute announced one...
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
Tropical Depression Cristobal set to dump inches of rain on central Missouri
MISSOURI - Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in southeast Louisiana late Sunday afternoon. It is the second earliest landfall of a named tropical storm in Louisiana since records began in...
Missouri River to flood parts of the Katy Trail this weekend
COLUMBIA - The Missouri River is expected to...
June may start with a heat wave for the central U.S.
COLUMBIA – The messy weather pattern...
Sports
Mizzou Football talks recruiting, COVID and more in media availability
COLUMBIA —Wednesday marked the third-straight week that Mizzou football coaches and players talked to media about the upcoming season. New running-backs coach Curtis Luper and junior...
Looking back with KOMU's Chris Gervino at three decades of Missouri sports
COLUMBIA —During his 20 years with...
Baseball is back: MLB says 60-game season will start July 23 or 24
(CNN) -- Major League Baseball...
alexa news noon
Share: