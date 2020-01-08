alexa weather 0106

Facebook
Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US forces in 'revenge' for Soleimani's death
Iran attacks Iraqi bases housing US forces in 'revenge' for Soleimani's death
(CNN) -- Iran launched more than a dozen missiles at two Iraqi bases that hold US troops in what appears to be retaliation for the American airstrike that killed a top Iranian general last week...
EmVP: Police officer pulls over girlfriend to propose
EmVP: Police officer pulls over girlfriend to propose
COLUMBIA - When Rebecca McDonald saw flashing...
Trial date for Joseph Elledge is set
Trial date for Joseph Elledge is set
COLUMBIA- The trial date has been set for...
News
Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
Holts Summit announces end of recycling services
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city announced Monday its...
City hearing to improve housing and development
City hearing to improve housing and development
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is taking time...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Sports
Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
Mizzou falls to Kentucky in SEC opener
LEXINGTON - The Mizzou men's basketball team drops to 0-1 in conference play, as they fall to the Kentucky Wildcats, 71-59. The Tigers had a strong start to the game, leading by as much as eight...
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
Mid-Missouri baseball team thrives while 42 cities face threat of MLB de-affiliation
JEFFERSON CITY - Four years ago, the Jefferson...
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
Chiefs head into postseason with confidence of complete team
KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are...
