University officials cite county warning for campus closure
COLUMBIA - Students avoided slick roads after the University of Missouri closed campus on Friday. The school alerted students classes would start late, but later closed campus for the day. This...
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system...
Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3
COLUMBIA - A hearing has been set for Joseph Elledge on Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Boone County Circuit Court. Elledge has pleaded not guilty to charges of child abuse or neglect and endangering...
Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time
BOONVILLE – With the closing of Pinnacle...
Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
BOONVILLE (AP) - Missouri is planning to cut...
Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation
GUTHRIE TOWNSHIP - Deputies have one suspect...
University officials cite county warning for campus closure
COLUMBIA - Students avoided slick roads after...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation of 4-7" in central Missouri since Thursday afternoon. ...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars men's team fell to the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 85-72 in St. Louis on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 12-8 on the season and 7-5 in AMC play. The...
15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars women's...
Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend
ST. LOUIS, MO - Four members of the St. Louis...
Share: