alexanewssunday

Apparent murder-suicide leaves two dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide late Monday. Brian Leer with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said a 911 call came in at 11:22...
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for pet adoptions
KANSAS CITY - One Kansas City Chiefs player is...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
News
Iowa's coveted status in doubt following results delay
DES MOINES — Iowa’s coveted position as the first-in-the-nation nominating contest faces its most daunting challenge in decades in light of problems that kept the state Democratic...
Apparent murder-suicide leaves two dead in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy confirmed two...
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper shoots man after chase
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Chiefs parade buses line up at Columbia restaurant ahead of victory parade
COLUMBIA - Parade buses for the Kansas City...
Chiefs player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying for pet adoptions
KANSAS CITY - One Kansas City Chiefs player is...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Winter weather on Tuesday and Wednesday to create hazardous travel
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years on Sunday, Columbia hit a high temperature of 67º, just 1-degree shy of the record from 1992. The...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
WWU Owls Darius Yohe Named AMC Athlete of the Week
FULTON - William Woods basketball center Darius Yohe earned his first American Midwest Conference athlete of the week honors on Monday night. According to a press release , the freshman...
Mizzou seeks revenge on A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Texas A&M goes...
St. Louis hosts Carolina following shootout victory
ST. LOUIS - Carolina visits the St. Louis...
