Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels compelled to give back to the surrounding community. When Daniel, a former...
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of...
Temporary pay cuts, weeklong furloughs for MU Med School faculty, staff
Temporary pay cuts, weeklong furloughs for MU Med School faculty, staff
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine announced...
News
Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department were...
American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines...
Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing...
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in an email sent to season ticket holders that Mizzou Athletics "firmly believes" the upcoming football season will go on as...
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
Mizzou to play Florida Atlantic University in three game football series
COLUMBIA— The University of...
Local athletes find new ways to stay in shape
Local athletes find new ways to stay in shape
COLUMBIA - With summer quickly approaching...
Weekly Wellness
