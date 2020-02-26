alexaweatherMONDAYPM

Facebook
Victim identified in fatal I-70 Missouri River bridge crash
Victim identified in fatal I-70 Missouri River bridge crash
COLUMBIA - A Boonville woman died after a two car crash on the Missouri River bridge Wednesday morning. Icy roads caused 35-year-old Chantel Winfield to lose control of her 2002 Kia Sportage at...
Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts in 5:30 p.m. news conference
Trump to detail US coronavirus efforts in 5:30 p.m. news conference
WASHINGTON, D.C (AP) - President Donald Trump...
Parson says the 2020 election will be his last
Parson says the 2020 election will be his last
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike...
MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
MSHP states causes of recent bridge crashes
ROCHEPORT - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash Wednesday morning on the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. Sgt. Scott White said there were several different crashes this...
Elderly, homeless and students most undercounted in census
Elderly, homeless and students most undercounted in census
COLUMBIA- The city of Columbia and Boone...
COLUMBIA - A Boonville woman died after a two...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia opens new after-school site
Boys & Girls Clubs of Columbia opens new after-school site
COLUMBIA - The new location will allow the...
WASHINGTON, D.C (AP) - President Donald Trump...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Blues claim a rivalry thriller
Blues claim a rivalry thriller
ST. LOUIS- The Blues picked up their fifth straight win Tuesday night when they took on the Chicago Blackhawks at home in St. Louis. The last time the two met, the Blues pulled out four goals in...
Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
Tolton crushes Eldon in opening round of districts
COLUMBIA- Tolton came out strong in their...
Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut
Cards fall to Nats in Reyes' 2020 debut
JUPITER, Fla.- The Cardinals had a rough day...
What's On
Share: