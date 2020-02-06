alexawx9pmMONDAY

Facebook
Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route
Driver charged in police chase along Super Bowl parade route
KANSAS CITY (AP) - A driver has been charged with leading police on a chase along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route as fans lined up before the festivities began. Prosecutors said...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
MID-MISSOURI - When the Kansas City Chiefs won...
UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
UPDATE: I-70 now open after two crashes
BOONE COUNTY - I-70 is now open after two...
Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
Missouri dentist gets prison term over illegal prescriptions
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri dentist was...
Police investigate death in north Columbia
Police investigate death in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police investigated a...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target 8 investigation about city staff discovering a forgotten fund worth $2.9 million before a vote to raise water rates. You can read our investigation...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
Sports
Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment
COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out his new signing class. "Coach, I'm coming home" - @EnnisRakestraw #MIZ x...
Blues crush Canes on Edmundson's return to St. Louis
Blues crush Canes on Edmundson's return to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS- The Blues took on the Carolina...
WWU Owls Darius Yohe Named AMC Athlete of the Week
WWU Owls Darius Yohe Named AMC Athlete of the Week
FULTON - William Woods basketball center...
