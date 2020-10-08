ALEXAWXMONPM

Facebook
Gov. Parson talks CARES Act, law enforcement at weekly briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson spoke on topics such as COVID-19, CARES Act funding and violent crime during a news briefing at the Capitol on Wednesday. It was Gov. Parson's first in-person...
CPD to continue search for Mengji Ji as Lamine River levee is removed
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department...
Deputy who fatally shot Missouri woman reinstated to force
SEDALIA (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who...
Governor Parson says again he will pardon St. Louis couple
(AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is repeating his pledge to pardon a St. Louis couple if they are convicted of gun charges for waving guns at protesters in front of their home this summer....
Pandemic likely to dominate debate between Pence, Harris
(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and...
Local McDonald's honors police departments in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA- McDonald's team members honored 54...
Jefferson City schools move to distance learning
JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City School...
Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone football team...
DHSS: First lady felt mild symptoms days before getting tested
JEFFERSON CITY — First Lady Teresa Parson and Governor Mike Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. Five days later on Sept. 28, she ended her required 10-day isolation period....
TARGET 8 UPDATE: Howard County coroner faces opposition this election
HOWARD COUNTY - After four elections running...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4...
Hurricane Delta now Category 4, roars at Mexico's Yucatan
CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta is getting bigger fast and speeding up as it takes aim at Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. It's now a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 130 mph (215...
The way Americans are thinking about climate change is, well, changing
COLUMBIA - The Earth’s climate had been...
IN DEPTH: How wildfire smoke changes temperatures throughout the atmosphere
COLUMBIA – California, Oregon...
Southern Boone schedules game in Kansas due to rising COVID-19 cases
ASHLAND- The Southern Boone football team plays their next game at Tonganoxie High School this Saturday in Kansas at 2 p.m. The rise in COVID-19 cases in the district's zip code has more than...
Battle schedules game against Smith-Cotton, set for Saturday
COLUMBIA- Battle football will host...
Columbia College sweeps soccer doubleheader
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College soccer teams...
