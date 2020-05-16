Alzheimer's Association looks to improve state and federal response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA- The Alzheimer's Association is looking to lawmakers to help those living in long term care facilities.

"What I think what we want to see happen is more being done for our long term care communities and nursing home and assisted living communities because we know that COVID-19 is hitting those communities pretty hard," said Sarah Lovegreen, director of communications for the Alzheimers Association.

In a news release, the association said facilities are doing what they can to protect their residents and their employees. But they are still needing help--not just in PPE--but also in education.

"We want to maintain that person-centered care as much as we can, because that's best for the individual and helps for those living with dementia--minimize confusion and agitation," said Lovegreen.

Person-centered care is keeping the preferences of the patient first.

The group is pushing for more testing in care facilities, not to single out certain facilities, but to see where more help is needed.

The Alzheimer's Impact Movement, an advocacy group, claims more than 27,000 care facility patients and workers have died from coronavirus.