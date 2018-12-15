Alzheimer's rates expected to rise in Missouri

Facebook
Boonville Missouri Rocks gets literal with its message of positivity
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks are scattered throughout town. Ashly Conner started...
New Bloomfield prepares for police contract deadline
NEW BLOOMFIELD - The Holts Summit Police...
Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act
(CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas said on...
News
Boonville Missouri Rocks gets literal with its message of positivity
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks are scattered throughout town. Ashly Conner started...
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from...
Trump says Interior Secretary Zinke leaving administration
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump...
Tax credit helps YMCA expansion
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA...
Man shot in Illinois suspected of fleeing to Missouri
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Columbia to host MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl for the next five years
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to compete for their respective state titles. In January 2018, the Missouri State...
Prosecutors charge Mizzou defensive player with domestic assault
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Prosecutor's...
Capital City High School hires first head football coach
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools...
Alzheimer's rates expected to rise in Missouri
