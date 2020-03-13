American Airlines says Columbia runway to close for a week

COLUMBIA - American Airlines flights will be canceled for a week because of emergency runway construction, the airline said in a statement to KOMU 8 News.

"We believe the airport will have more details, but the runway will be closed temporarily - for approximately one week starting [Tuesday] morning," American Airlines media relations said Monday.

The Interim City Manager will hold a press conference to address the concerns Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Columbia Regional Airport.

“Right now, our plan will include most likely, at this point, a full closure for a short period of time so that we can address these concerns," Community Relations Director Steven Sapp told KOMU 8 News partner KFRU.

The airport has had multiple delays and cancelations since Thursday.

"As part of our ongoing discussions with the airlines, they have indicated that they are concerned about the "crown" on runway 2-20 where it intersects runway 13-31," Interim City Manager John Glascock said in a statement.

Sapp told KFRU he would recommend making other travel plans.

“For [Tuesday], I would absolutely recommend you reach out to your airline and find an alternate flight,” he said.