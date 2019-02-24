Another new psychiatric hospital proposed for Columbia

COLUMBIA - CenterPointe Hospital announced Tuesday it submitted a proposal to build a 75-bed, full-service psychiatric hospital in north Columbia.

CenterPointe Behavioral Health CEO Buddy Turner said the hospital would cost about $22 million.

He said the proposed location for the hospital is at the northeast corner of Highway 763 and International Drive.

"We think there is a significant need for inpatient and mental health services," Turner said. "We think there is a child and adolescent need, there is an adult need with chemical dependency, substance abuse issues, and we think there is a general adult need."

The hospital said it filed a letter of intent with the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee, but there are many more steps before CenterPointe can start building.

"We have to secure a physical location, which we've done, we'll provide a service description of what our hospital will provide, we've done that, there will be a hearing scheduled for us and then we'll go present to the certificate of need committee, why we think there is a need for 75 beds," Turner said.

CenterPointe said it believes the facility better fits Columbia's needs than a proposal from Oceans Behavioral Health to build a similar hospital in south Columbia.

"We are in agreement that there is a bed need in Columbia," Turner said. "We believe there is a different kind of need."

CenterPointe said it plans to serve all ages, while Oceans' specializes in older adults and seniors.

Turner said CenterPointe currently employs four full-time psychiatrists in Columbia and that could help with the proposal's approval.

"Business is all here in Missouri and our system has been built upon partnering with local providers," Turner said. "This is a great example. We partnered with local providers two years ago to open an outpatient clinic to evaluate the market and we're using our hospital proposal based on the information that our providers have given us."

CenterPointe said it will likely withdraw its application if the state approves Oceans' proposal on March 7.