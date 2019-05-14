April 30 News

Facebook
Missouri joins price-fixing lawsuit against generic drug companies
Missouri joins price-fixing lawsuit against generic drug companies
MEXICO - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced on Monday the state will join a lawsuit against 20 generic drug makers accused of a price fixing scheme. The lawsuit claims Teva...
High-speed chase ends with three arrests in Macon
High-speed chase ends with three arrests in Macon
MACON - A car chase on Highway 36 on Friday...
Short chase ends in crash on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City
Short chase ends in crash on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A short chase between police...
News
Columbia school board approves extension to superintendent's contract
Columbia school board approves extension to superintendent's contract
COLUMBIA - School board members unanimously approved a one-year extension to the current contract of district superintendent Peter Stiepleman, through June 30, 2022. Stiepleman said he hopes to...
Missouri joins price-fixing lawsuit against generic drug companies
Missouri joins price-fixing lawsuit against generic drug companies
MEXICO - Missouri Attorney General Eric...
USS Missouri to be honored with a stamp
USS Missouri to be honored with a stamp
COLUMBIA - The iconic World War II battleship...
Callaway County man charged with child sex offenses is school bus mechanic
Callaway County man charged with child sex offenses is school bus mechanic
JEFFERSON CITY - A First Student...
Arraignment rescheduled for driver in deadly head-on crash
Arraignment rescheduled for driver in deadly head-on crash
COLUMBIA - Lukas Evans was supposed to enter a...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
St. Louis evens series at one against San Jose
St. Louis evens series at one against San Jose
SAN JOSE – St. Louis was looking to even up its series against the San Jose Sharks Monday as they met for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Jaden Schwartz continued his playoff scoring...
Missouri baseball snags one win from Vanderbilt
Missouri baseball snags one win from Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE - The Missouri baseball team took on...
Phillies take series from the Royals
Phillies take series from the Royals
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals took on...
April 30 News
