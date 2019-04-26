APRIL25GPNEWS6PM

Facebook
States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
COUNCIL BLUFFS - Midwestern leaders say this year's devastating flooding shows more attention is needed to flood control. Gov. Mike Parson was in Iowa Friday with the leader of that state and the...
UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
ELDON - A wine maker whose bottles have been...
CPD investigate juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
CPD investigate juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to...
Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and...
Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
NASHVILLE - The Denver Broncos selected former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd pick of the second round Friday night in the 2019 NFL Draft. Lock finished as MU's second-leading...
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to Round 2
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to Round 2
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew...
Columbia College announces new athletic director
Columbia College announces new athletic director
COLUMBIA - Columbia College President Scott...
