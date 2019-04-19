Archie vs. Tipton Week 8
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|
|Result
|Score
|8-24
|Sacred Heart
|Away
|W
|50-8
|8-31
|No. Callaway
|Home
|W
|40-20
|9-7
|Windsor
|Home
|W
|53-0
|9-14
|Tolton-Calvary
|Home
|W
|55-12
|9-21
|So. Callaway
|Away
|W
|28-18
|9-28
|Butler
|Home
|W
|63-20
|10-5
|Cole Camp
|Away
|W
|55-17
|10-12
|Archie
|Home
|W
|57-21
|10-19
|Skyline
|Away
|W
|35-14
|10-26
|Sweet Springs
|Home
|W
|53-0
|10-31
|Concordia
|Home
|W
|56-20
|11-5
|Sacred Heart
|Home
|W
|67-6
|11-10
|Skyline
|Home
|W
|28-7
|
The Tipton Cardinals have not lost a regular season game since 2006 and the Pigskin Preview predicts the Cardinals will be undefeated this year.
Senior running back Dallas Peoples, an All-State selection last year, is built like a bowling ball and has deceptive speed, which makes him extremely difficult to tackle. He's also an All-District team selection at linebacker.
When the Cardinals aren't running the ball, their air attack should be good. Senior quarterback Riley Brant was named to the All-Conference and All-District teams in 2011. His favorite target figures to be senior wide receiver Ethan Koechner.
The defensive line has a good combination of size and speed. Coach Braby is confident they'll be able to get after the quarterback and stop the run.
Though talented, depth and a difficult schedule could present themselves as issues for Tipton.
Coach: Tony Braby (entering 15th season)
Quarterback: Sr. Riley Brant
Returning Starters: 11 (5 on offense, 6 on defense)
Last Season: 11-1
Pigskin's Pick: 9-0
For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.