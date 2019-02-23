Area police departments offer rides home for New Year\'s Eve

JEFFERSON CITY- The Jefferson City Police Department and Fechtel Beverage will work together on New Year's Eve to offer a sober driver program using the Checker Cab company.

Patrons can participate if they purchase an All Sober Driver ticket from the Jefferson City Police Department or Fechtel Beverage.

Throughout the day on New Year's Eve people can call Checker Cab for a ride if they are intoxicated and need a ride home.

Checker Cab General Manager, Michael Olive said the tickets are worth $10 of cab fare and most rides are typically $8.

"People take the time to plan their night make sure they have a safe ride home which is what were here for," Olive said.

Private parties can also offer the tickets to patrons as well.

The tickets will only take riders from their initial pick-up location to their home or hotel.

Olive said last year the company used all 12 cabs to serve approximately 450 customers.

The Osage Beach Police Department is offering a similar program, where officers will offer rides home.

Officers will only drop-off riders who live within their jurisdiction; emergency calls will come first and no unruly behavior will be tolerated.

The Columbia Police Department does not have a sober driver program.