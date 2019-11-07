Armed robbery in West Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police responded to an armed robbery in West Columbia Monday night.

Columbia Police Department told KOMU 8 that a man robbed the Xpress Liquor and Smokes store on Corona Road at gunpoint.

Police said the suspect is currently at large. They believe this was a targeted robbery and the suspect is not a threat to the public.

There were no reported injuries.

KOMU has a reporter on the scene and will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.

