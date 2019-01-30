Army Corps Presents Mo. River Levels

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City City Council will receive a report from the Army Corps of Engineers Monday at its city council meeting. On Sunday at 11 p.m., the river waters read 21.78 feet along the banks in Jefferson City. The levels are supposed to reach about 22.7 feet by Tuesday. That will be just under the 'flood stage.' Minor flooding starts in the 'flood stage,' but even higher amounts occur in the 'moderate stage.' Jefferson City resident Joe Wilson says the Wilson Serenity Point could be under water by later in the week.