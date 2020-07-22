Ashland moves closer to opening a YMCA

ASHLAND- The Southern Boone Area YMCA Advisory Board and the Jefferson City YMCA announced Tuesday they are finalizing plans for a YMCA facility at 101 W. Broadway in Ashland.

The new Southern Boone YMCA will include a workout space, a child-watch space, weight lifting machines, and an area for physical therapy .

The board says it has been raising funds for the new facility through its YMCA Founder's Campaign, MU Healthcare Services, and the Ashland community.

Southern Boone YMCA Board President, Lonna Trammell said there is a need for a YMCA in Ashland even though neighboring facilities exists.

"We just believe that our community is large enough and there is enough interest that we can support a Y locally", said Trammell.

In addtion, the Southern Boone YMCA announced its partnership with MU Physical Therapy Services within the University of Missouri Healthcare.

MU Manager of Therapy Services Brett Hayes said Mizzou Healthcare Services wanted to give more than just money to the YMCA.

"We can be partners together and support a community not only through programs and wellness initiatives but also with our healthcare initiatives as well, which we pretty much share a very common vision with the YMCA", Hayes said.

The Southern Boone YMCA Board says the new facility in Ashland will resemble the west YMCA facility in Jefferson but will be smaller.

The new facility is scheduled to open in late Spring 2015.