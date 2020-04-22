At home workouts: household items you can use

COLUMBIA – People have been forced to get creative with workouts because COVID-19 has closed gyms across the nation.

The University of Missouri's Army ROTC program created videos of various workouts and posted them to its Facebook page.

Cortez Dorsey is a cadet in the program who participated in creating videos for the page. He said the videos were a way to hold everyone accountable when his fellow cadets are not close.

"It’s really cool to see what people can come up with as far as workouts and just a really great thing we’ve got going on,” said Dorsey.

Samantha Bowers just started as a trainer at Kamps Fitness and is a former KOMU employee. Kamps has moved to an online platform through zoom during the pandemic. Online classes include a 50 minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout using weights, body weight, and resistance bands. HIIT workouts involve quick intense exercise followed by short intervals of active recovery.

Bowers said you don’t need weights or resistance bands for workouts. You can grab household items to use as weights such as cans of food, pasta, pots, jugs of milk, and even toilet paper.

“You can grab wine bottles, water bottles, soup cans, anything that you have in your home, if you can pick it up and use it as weight, it can be used in a workout,” Bowers said.

Bowers said it’s important to stay active during the stay-at-home order because people are sitting more than ever.

“It's such a stressful time that including that workout in your day is going to not only make you better physically but also better mentally,” she said.