Athletes and Parents Work to Stay Hydrated at the Show Me State Games

COLUMBIA - Hundreds of participants at the Show Me State Games drank water and ate snacks during breaks between games Saturday.

The heat didn't keep parents and other spectators away either. Hundreds of parents lined the sidelines with tents and umbrellas to keep them cool.

Stephanie West, an athletic trainer, recommends anyone going to the games needs to stay hydrated, but drinking water isn't always the most effective way to stay hydrated. She recommends anyone spending long periods of time in the heat drink something with electrolytes, such as Gatorade, as well. Potassium and sodium are two other essentials for staying hydrated in the summer sun.

The games are taking place for the next few weekends in Columbia.