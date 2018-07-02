Athletics Receives $30 Million Gift For Facility Plans

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is just five days away from officially joining the Southeastern Conference, but Mizzou Athletics isn't waiting for July 1st to show the nation it is eager to compete in the league that is known widely as the nation's best. As announced today, a $30 million private gift from the Kansas City Sports Trust will help jump-start a $200 million master plan resulting in facility improvements seen as vital to MU's future success in the SEC.

The gift has been identified as the second-largest single donation in University of Missouri history, and it will play an integral role in getting a $200 million facilities master plan off and running. The comprehensive plan, which will change the landscape of the MU Sports Park for years to come, was reviewed and approved this afternoon by the MU Board of Curators.

The initial focus will be on projects totaling an estimated $102 million, and facilities involved will include football's Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, baseball's Taylor Stadium/Simmons Field, softball's University Field, and tennis' Mizzou Tennis Complex, as well as new team and practice facilities for the men's and women's golf teams at The Club at Old Hawthorne. A new indoor football practice facility, an additional weight room to better support MU's 500-plus student-athlete population, and other Olympic sport facility upgrades will also be part of future plans.

A capital campaign is underway to help raise funds for the master plan. Called "Going for Gold: A Vision for Excellence," the campaign will encourage donors and supporters to join the action and help Mizzou achieve its facilities vision. Information will be forthcoming shortly detailing how people can get involved in the Going for Gold campaign through the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

"This is indeed an historic day for the University," said MU Chancellor Dr. Brady J. Deaton. "What a poignant and symbolic showing of the support we have as we move into the Southeastern Conference. I've said many times that Athletics is the front porch of the institution, and that a strong program benefits Mizzou immeasurably. These planned facility projects will go a long way toward helping guide the future success of our program which is already very strong, and they will help us attract the very best and brightest student-athletes in the nation," he said.

"We are so very grateful to the Kansas City Sports Trust for their unwavering support of our mission," said MU Director of Athletics Mike Alden. "This historic gift is putting into motion a series of improvements that will impact Mizzou Athletics for generations to come. We are moving into the nation's best and most competitive conference, and by committing to this master plan, we feel this is a statement that Mizzou is going to be a factor on the conference and national levels," he said.

University of Missouri Master Plan: Project summaries

Memorial Stadium

East Side expansion: Addition of an upper bowl with over 5,000 general admission seats and a club level with over 1,000 club seats, as well as associated amenities including restrooms, concessions, back-of-house kitchen and club lounges. Additionally, circulation space will be added on the main concourse. Anticipated completion for the 2015 season.

West Side press box renovation: Move the existing press functions up to level 6 and enclose. Upgrade level 5 to include new premium seating options. Update the amenities in the existing premium spaces. Anticipated completion for the 2013 season.

North concourse: Move the Rock M and berm closer to the North end zone to provide improved game-day experience for fans, while expanding north concourse for improved spacing. Anticipated completion for the 2013 season.

Miscellaneous structural repairs throughout stadium. Anticipated completion for the 2013 season.

University Field

Expansion of patron seating and addition of a team clubhouse and indoor batting cages. Completed in stages, with full completion anticipated by Spring, 2015.

Taylor Stadium

Along the third baseline provide an improved clubhouse with a team locker room, meeting rooms, coaches' offices and coaches' locker room. Replace the existing outdoor picnic tables along the third baseline with an outdoor premium seating area. Anticipated completion for Spring, 2014.

Mizzou Tennis Complex

Addition of outdoor bleacher seating with a ground level building featuring tennis team locker room, offices, concessions and public bathrooms. Anticipated completion for Spring, 2014.

Mizzou Golf Facility