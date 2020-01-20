Attempted Kidnapping Leaves Woman Without Her Car

BOONE COUNTY - A woman called the Boone County Sheriff's department around 3 p.m. this afternoon and said she had been robbed.

According to detective Tom Sullivan, the woman told investigators she had agreed to meet some men in the Lake of the Woods area at Demaret Drive.

The men allegedly pulled out a gun and forced the woman to drive to the nearest ATM. When the woman could not take any money out of the ATM, the men sped off with her car. A neighbor in the area said he heard a disturbance, but did not see anything. Investigators are still trying to sort through all the details.