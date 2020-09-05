Audrain County care center announces coronavirus outbreak

VANDALIA - Tri-County Care Center announced Friday that 27 residents and 25 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Tay Wheeler said her uncle died on Wednesday after contracting COVID-19 in the facility.

"It hurt me, hurt me like a ton of bricks," Wheeler said. "I just don't feel right about it there. It just hurts."

According to Wheeler, her uncle was at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital for treatment and was sent to the Tri-County Care Center for rehabilitation. When staff noticed symptoms, he was moved back to the hospital. The hospital diagnosed him with COVID-19.

"We knew COVID was an issue, that it attacks the elderly," Wheeler said. "For it to be in this facility and to get him, it hurts our family. He was the backbone."

Tri-County Care Center said most positive patients are currently asymptomatic.

The care center also said no positive residents require hospitalization at this time, and their positive patients have been moved into a private wing and are under close observation.