August 18th 2018 Evening Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
In wake of mother's lawsuit, Boone school district addresses bullying
In wake of mother's lawsuit, Boone school district addresses bullying
BOONVILLE - Boonville school district superintendent Sarah Marriott said that communities need to understand bullying doesn't stop when kids leave school. The school district started a...
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said...
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, President...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Blue Ridge parents dissatisfied with school bus system
Blue Ridge parents dissatisfied with school bus system
COLUMBIA - Samantha McCormick says she no longer trusts the school bus system to get her second grader where he's supposed to be and when. Another Blue Ridge student was dropped off at the wrong...
In wake of mother's lawsuit, Boone school district addresses bullying
In wake of mother's lawsuit, Boone school district addresses bullying
BOONVILLE - Boonville school district...
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said...
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen, President...
AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. Ameren's outage map showed of their 10,579 customers...
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
Annual meteor shower to peak Sunday night
COLUMBIA - The Perseid meteor shower peaks...
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
Intensification likely in latest drought outlook
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The Climate Prediction...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Poncedeleon set for second career start against Dodgers
Poncedeleon set for second career start against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -The Cardinals send a Southern California product Daniel Poncedeleon to the mound Tuesday in game two of their three game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
St.Louis Cardinals continue to chase wildcard spot
St.Louis Cardinals continue to chase wildcard spot
ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals are still...
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
Columbia College announces Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2018
COLUMBIA – Columbia College announced...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
August 18th 2018 Evening Weather
Share: