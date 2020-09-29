COLUMBIA - Hawthorn Bank as well as other banks in the areas are assisting small businesses with applying for loans.

Todd Hoien, the Market President for Hawthorn Bank said he has seen a great response from his customers.

"It's a great program," Hoien said. "It's getting money in the hands of small business owners who need it now."

Hoien said the application through the PP E or Payment Protection Program is simple.

"I'd send you a link to the application and then in that email I'd include general information about the program," Hoien said. "After, we assess what the best program fits the need."