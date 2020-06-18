Auxvasse police chief reinstated after social media complaint

AUXVASSE— Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer has been reinstated following an internal investigation of his social media, according to a statement from the City of Auxvasse. 

A citizen complained about posts on Suedmeyer's personal Facebook page. Suedmeyer was placed on administrative leave on June 11. 

He was reinstated June 12 with a "verbal warning" according to the statement.  

