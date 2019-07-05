Avenue of Flags

Centralia - Four hundred seventy-nine American flags will wave in the Centralia City Cemetery, each honoring a deceased veteran in celebration of the Fourth of July.

Community members will come together on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to raise the flags, and they will continue to fly through Monday at 5 p.m.

The cemetery runs along Highway 22, and the display "has been known to stop traffic," according to a press release from the city.

"Drivers pull over, and there’s always people taking pictures. It is quite beautiful,” Phyllis Brown, the cemetery sexton, said.

But for Brown, the tradition is more than just a beautiful display.

“My grandfather was in the military, and so that's special to me that he gave up his time," she said. "He loved his country, just as I do, and as many people do. Flying the flags is one way to show how you love your country and you honor your loved ones who gave up their time and their life for us.”

Brown said it's a "moving experience" to put up the flags, and anyone is welcome to help.