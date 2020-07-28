Bass Pro Shops Raises Money for Multiple Sclerosis

COLUMBIA - Bass Pro Shop held a Labor Day Hometown Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Families and children of all ages attended the festivities including face painting, a fashion show and treasure hunts. The festival is raising money for one specific cause.

Bass Pro has teamed up to raise money for "Bike for MS." The fundraiser started August 18th and wrapped up on September 2nd. Bass Pro sold hot dogs, and for each hot dog sold, one hundred percent of its proceeds went to Multiple Sclerosis. The disease hits home for some Bass Pro employees.

"We also know we have people in our store who have MS, and Columbia in general, [who] need that support, so we thought we'd join in," said Bass Pro Manager, Brian Heydn.

A group of five Bass Pro employees will bike for MS next weekend at the Central Missouri Events Center. The group has collected a total of $2,500 and hopes to collect more.

"The public has been great, a lot of good responses from the associates as well," said Hedyn.