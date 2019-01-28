Benefit for Japan

COLUMBIA- Musicians and mid-Missourians donated dollars and their talent Saturday for the Songs for Japan benefit. The benefit collects donations to help Japan through the Red Cross International Relief Fund.

The event raised about $100 in the first hour. One of the performers said a personal connection brought her to the benefit.

"A Japanese student that works in the cubicle next to me up at the university and his family is over there and he's very concerned about it so it was kind of the least I could do," musician Kippa Letsky said.

Organizers of the event hoped to raise $1,000 by the end of today. The Songs for Japan benefit continues Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at Cooper's Landing.