Berkman Drives in 5 as Cards Beat Astros

HOUSTON, Tx. (AP) -- Lance Berkman homered and drove in four runs during a nine-run sixth inning, then added a solo shot in the ninth to help St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 11-7 on Thursday night.

Houston led 4-2 before Berkman's three-run shot off Fernando Abad (1-2) put St. Louis on top. A mix of cheers and boos rained down on the slugger, who spent 12 seasons with the Astros.

Matt Holliday drove in three runs in during the sixth inning, and Kyle McClellan and David Freese each drove in a run as four Houston pitchers faced 14 batters before finally escaping the inning. By that point, the Cardinals had pulled ahead 10-4.

McClellan (4-0) allowed eight hits and five runs in 5 2-3 innings for the win.