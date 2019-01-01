Better Business Bureau Warns about Moving Companies

COLUMBIA - The Better Business Bureau warns people moving between homes to take extra caution with moving companies, as many housing leases end and resident packing begins.

Former Centralia High School teacher Amy Admire said she plans on moving things by herself.

"I can do it myself," Admire said. "I can make sure I know where everything is, I'm responsible for my own stuff."

Admire said she has heard horror stories from friends who have had valuable items broken. Those friends chose to have moving companies transport their items from their old home to their new one.

"I've heard a lot of stories about moving companies where things get broken, family heirlooms, antiques, stuff like that," Admire said. "The moving companies aren't willing to pay for it, or they find some excuse for why they don't need to pay for it."

Christina Mertz said she used a moving company to help her son move out and did not experience any problems. She used St. Louis' "Two Men and a Truck" to get her son situated.

"We did not have a single problem with them, they were very professional, very efficient with the move out," Mertz said.

Admire said moving companies were a hassle to her friends, especially when they spent money for them to move their items.

"I know there were a lot of phone calls and a lot of meetings," Admire said. "It just seemed like a lot of work for something that was way more expensive."

The BBB issued some "red flags" to look for when looking for a good moving company:

Mover does not make on-site inspection of your household goods and gives an estimate over the phone or by email

Mover demands cash or large deposit before the move

Mover does not provide you with a copy of "Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move" (which movers are required to supply to customers planning interstate moves).

Mover's website has no address and no information about its registration or insurance

Mover claims all items are covered by its insurance

Mover's offices or warehouses are in poor condition or do not exist

A rented truck arrives on moving day rather than a company-owned or marked fleet truck

Mover's telephone is answered with a generic "movers" or "moving company" rather than the company's name.

Mertz said she is skeptical of most moving companies, but looks for certain characteristics when hiring.

"If they were bonded and insured and been around in business for a while, then it would be more comfortable for me to use them than just some random moving company that I was not familiar with," Mertz said.