Big 12 Fan Reaction

ST. LOUIS - A long waited press conference started around 7 P.M. Tuesday night. The Board of Curators announced the UM System exploring options in term of which conference the Missouri Tigers will join. In about 5 minutes of time, Brady Deaton, Chancellor of MU resigned as Chairman of the Big 12 to "explore [MU's] best options."

Interim University of Missouri System President Steve Owens added: "Because were are currently faced with making a longterm commitment to Big 12, now is time to fully explore options."

When asked if Missouri had an offer to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), officials said "we'll be exploring (options) and will make no comments."

Facing Missouri officials is a call from the Big 12 Conference to sign a binding, long-term contract that includes a more equal distribution of conference TV revenue. With this press conference, it is clear Missouri is not yet ready to commit to the Big 12.

After poaching former Big 12 member school Texas A&M, it's widely speculated that the SEC is looking for a 14th member to even out is conference line up, which now stands at 13 teams.

