Big Mo On Its Way to Big Makeover

For William Bryan, few things in life have been as prevalent as music.

"I've been involved with music ever since, I guess well, elementary school is the first time I played an instrument," said Bryan, former president of national music fraternity Kappa Kappa Psi and three-year member.

"I just think it's really fun. It's a fun way to relax and it's a way to express yourself, you can't really express yourself through many other mediums."

Little did he know when he joined the fraternity he would be part of a four-year project that would make history.

"We decided that something needs to be done to replace this drum," he said.

This drum is called "Big Mo" and for good reason.



"I think it weighs about 350 pounds," said David Champlin, also known as Big Dave. He would know the size, seeing as he is one of the permanent squad members responsible for pulling the drum. He has been doing this for about four years now.

"This current drum is a six foot base drum and the new drum that we are trying to get will be a 9 foot diameter bass drum."

The new drum would be the largest in the nation, but this has proven to be quite the difficult task.

"Well name a drum company and we've talked to them," he said. "We've talked to Peal, we've talked to Yamaha, we've talked to Ludwig. Look up drum company on Google and we've probably called them."

The search seemed endless for Bryan and Champlin until Neil Boumpani, a custom drum maker from Barnsville, Georgia, got interested in the project.

"He was the only one who got excited about it, the only one who took on the challenge and the only one who was willing to work with us instead of laugh at us and hang up the phone."

Boumpani claims on his website that he takes on jobs that others do not believe are possible. That said, a drum this size won't exactly be cheap.

Bryan and Champlin have raised about half of the money that will be needed to begin work on the drum. The total cost will be $48,000, but the finished product will be worth the price.

"I'll definitely take a sense of pride in knowing that I helped get that drum here."

William Bryan and David Champlin keep the phrase alive: Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.