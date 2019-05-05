Bill Adds Restrictions on Welfare Spending

COLUMBIA - New legislation was signed by Gov. Jay Nixon Monday that would restrict the use of welfare recipients from using funds at liquor stores, strip clubs and casinos.

KOMU 8 News spoke with many liquor stores around Columbia and many of them had the same response to the new legislation. They said this will not have much of an effect on their businesses. Most of the stores already don't accept welfare funds. KOMU 8 News also spoke with a few customers at liquor stores and they said this wouldn't affect them much either.

The legislation also increases the penalties against those who spend the benefits illegally. The new law will now align Missouri with the federal restrictions on purchases using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families electronic cash benefits cards. Nixon said Monday the legislation assures assistance for those in need will receive it in a proper manner.

Supporters said it would help prevent fraud in the welfare system while critics said that it could create unnecessary restrictions on places those in need can buy food.